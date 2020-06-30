Big E Discusses WWE’s COVID-19 Protocols, Believes There Should Be More Testing

WWE’s COVID-19 protocols have come into question recently with reports of a spike in positive tests, and Big E has given his thoughts on the situation.

Testing is something that has not been a regular occurrence within WWE since the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, last week WWE’s schedule was thrown into chaos when numerous positive cases began to surface, forcing widespread testing to take place before anything could continue.

The New Day’s, Big E recently spoke with The Sports Bubble about the recent tests and how things changed. He also admitted that he hopes there should be more regular testing moving forwards.

“It changed our shooting when we heard about the positive test with an NXT talent. We taped that day [Monday, June 15], found out that evening, and the next day we stopped the taping and we all got tested, we did the nasal swap for coronavirus. If you were negative, you were allowed to tape the next day. It definitely caused a shift in the way we do things and I think there may be more testing moving forward, which is honestly what we should be doing,” he said.

Since the pandemic, several wrestlers have opted to not compete due to safety concerns with the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn staying out of the ring. Big E spoke about his decision to continue wrestling and how it is easier to do so as he doesn’t have a family to worry about.

“You have to consider your individual case. For those guys with families, I understand completely. To decide to wrestle and that it could negatively affect your family’s future, I don’t think it’s worth the risk. For me, I go home to no one. There’s a certain risk with wrestling that I’ve accepted anyway and there’s really no fear that I’m going to get anyone else sick. I have minimal contact with anyone outside of wrestling so it’s something I’ve been more comfortable going back with, especially with more testing, but I accept that people are going to say, ‘this is not right for me or my family’ and I think it’s smart that they decide not to step in the ring.”

Finally, Big E spoke about how sports are being affected and how it can be difficult to be socially distant for wrestlers.

“We’re a business where, there’s a lot of contact with another human. We’re used to touching each other. Even in the back, we’re encouraged to wear masks and be socially distant, but it can be difficult. This could be, probably, several more months, at least, before we get back to a normal schedule. It’s encouraged, but naturally, it’s more difficult for us to maintain distance and continue to wear masks. It’s something we need to be cognizant of, but I don’t know how you will be able to enforce this in high schools or the NFL or NBA to make sure guys keep a respectable distance in a sport or in a culture where you’re used to being around people and close physical contact.”

