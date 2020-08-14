Big E Facing John Morrison, Alexa Bliss Interview & More Set For 8/14 WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several segments for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown as Big E’s singles run continues.

The New Day member will be in action on the show tonight as he goes one on one with John Morrison as his spell alone continues.

As well as that, there will be an Alexa Bliss interview segment as she recaps what has happened to her in the past few weeks after being choked out by The Fiend.

Speaking of The Fiend, Braun Strowman will also appear on the show as he is set to address his current rival ahead of their WWE SummerSlam match.

Finally, there will also be the tri-branded battle royal with talents from Raw, NXT, and SmackDown as the winner earns a title shot against Bayley at WWE SummerSlam.