Big E & Jey Uso To Challenge The Miz In Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

In case you missed last weekend’s WrestleMania 36 double-header, night one of the action featured a unique triple threat ladder match between John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships literally hanging in the balance.

The bout was originally scheduled to be a regular tag team triple threat match, but it was reported that The Miz was pulled from the show by doctors because he showed symptoms of being sick on the day that WWE taped night one of WrestleMania. The official company line is that he was injured. He was not.

After all three teams argued in the ring tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, it was officially announced that the three remaining Superstars who did not compete at WrestleMania – The Miz, Big E and Jey Uso – will face off next week in another triple threat match, and the titles will once again be on the line.