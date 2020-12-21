Big E has pinned the Intercontinental Champion.

The former New Day member may have just earned himself a championship opportunity after pinning Sami Zayn to cap off a wild eight-man tag team match on the WWE TLC kickoff show.

Big E teamed with Otis and Chad Gable, who have been working together in a sort of student/mentor role recently, as well as Daniel Bryan. The formidable foursome faced off against Zayn, King Corbin, flocked by his new “Knights of the Lone Wolf” at ringside, and former tag team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The final moments of the match saw E get the hot tag following a wild brawl between all eight competitors. Zayn, the legal man, quickly realized he had no one left in his corner and fought the big man off with stiff kicks, but ultimate ran right into a monstrous STO and the Big Ending.

This collision has been building for several weeks. Big E has been on his way up since Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Monday Night Raw, and has in fact not been pinned since becoming a singles competitor.