Big E Responds To Criticism From Booker T

Big E is currently enjoying a push as a singles wrestler and received some criticism from Booker T in regards to being too comedic, which he responded to.
Booker T has spoken positively about the New Day member, admitting that he would like to see him be a little more serious and drop some of the comedic moments.
But when speaking with Bleacher Report, Big E talked about how he doesn’t think that would work after he has spent so long being funny and over the top.
“If I were to come out a week later and you see me for five years pouring cereal on people’s heads and log-rolling to the ring and suddenly I’m serious, to me there’s a vast disconnect,” he said. “Like, what’s changed? Because you’re no longer doing tags, now you’re a different person? That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I think also it’s about what makes me different, what makes me unique. We have guys that are taller than me and bigger than me. We have Bobby Lashley, you have your Brock Lesnar. We have these guys that can be serious and play that role well, and I don’t want to ever be a lite version of anyone else.”