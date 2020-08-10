Big E Responds To Criticism From Booker T

Big E is currently enjoying a push as a singles wrestler and received some criticism from Booker T in regards to being too comedic, which he responded to.

Booker T has spoken positively about the New Day member, admitting that he would like to see him be a little more serious and drop some of the comedic moments.

But when speaking with Bleacher Report, Big E talked about how he doesn’t think that would work after he has spent so long being funny and over the top.