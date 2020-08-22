Big E Gets Heated With WWE Superstar Over Claims He Needs To Be “More Serious”

WWE Superstar Big E is in the middle of his first major singles push since the formation of The New Day, and one criticism the former NXT Champion deals with on a near daily basis is random people telling him he needs to be more “serious” in order to perform at a world champion level.

“E” was a special guest on the return of Talking Smack this Saturday morning, hot off a big singles victory over the “Celtic Warrior”, Sheamus, on Friday Night Smackdown.

During the interview, things got a bit heated between him and a familiar series regular, The Miz, who turned up to help Kayla Braxton co-host the series’ highly anticipated resurrection.

“It’s so done to death. Was I not serious in the match with Sheamus? When the time calls for it, I’m serious. But to come out here and be someone I’m not? I’m going to sink or swim on my own merit. I’m going to be myself whether people like it or they don’t.” “I want to bring something new and original to WWE. I want my path to be one where it’s not like, ‘He didn’t try to be John Cena lite, he didn’t try to be Roman Reigns lite – he was himself from the beginning!’ Why would I change?” “People think I’ve been worthy of a WWE world title opportunity for all these years, and I’ve been a goofball all these years. Now, why am I suddenly serious on this path to becoming a world champion, or whatever this singles path is?” “When the time comes, when I’m in the ring, I will deliver. But to be stoic for no reason? I did that. I was stoic, and I came out here with no personality for years. When people didn’t care I worked hard to little to no reaction. I’ve gone down that path. Now I’m going to be myself. I’m going to be free. All that matters is when the bell rings, can I get it done?”

