Big E Reveals Which Ex-WWE Superstar Gave Him His Finisher

Big E recently gave big props to a former WWE Superstar who he has credited as the person who gave him his finisher, The Big Ending.

Big E joined Corey Graves on WWE’s After The Bell podcast where he revealed that it was Curt Hawkins who actually gave him his finisher, which was previously called The Body Bag.

“There’s been a lot of people along the way, just people who’ve been there, who’ve helped me like Curt Hawkins. When I was super green, my only finisher I’ve ever used is The Big Ending, And I remember Curt Hawkins gave that to me, this had to be in 2009. It was called The Body Bag, and he showed it to me.” recalled Big E, “I forgot how we came up with The Big Ending. I remember Darren Young getting in the ring with me a little bit, showing me how to gorilla press.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcription.)