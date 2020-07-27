Big E Reveals Which Tag Team He Wants To Face, Talks Lengthy Title Runs

Big E recently spoke with Table Talk where he discussed a variety of topics including dream matches and having lengthy title reigns throughout his career.

With New Day having dominated the tag team scene over recent years, Big E spoke about how longer title reigns are more impressive than having lots of short runs.

“You don’t want to win the title and lose it the next day, you want to hold on to it as long as possible.” Big E said. “So the number of reigns is cool. I think people get caught up in that… If I held a title for 20 days and I had like 10 titles, that’s not that impressive. But if I held it for 90 days, that’s pretty impressive.”

One team they have battled consistently during many of those title reigns are The Usos. They have been epic rivals throughout their careers, and Big E revealed they are his favorite team to work against.

“We just have really good chemistry with them in the ring, outside the ring. We see the business the same way – we’re selfless,” Big E explained. “It’s so easy to put the matches together.”

Looking to the future, Big E then spoke about dream opponents, choosing one tag team he wants to face as well as one singles match he wants to have.

“I would like to do a full program with the Undisputed Era with some build or whatnot would have been fun.” Big E said. “We have done some stuff with Brock. I haven’t had an official match with Brock, but it forced to pick one, maybe Brock. Let’s say, Brock.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.