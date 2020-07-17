Big E Reveals Who Was Instrumental In Getting New Day On Television

During the latest New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, Big E spoke at length about who was the person behind getting New Day on television.

Big E was full of praise for former WWE writer, Mike Notarile, who he believes was the man who really put the trio on the map.

“Well, Mike was a writer for WWE, fighting the good fight for many a talent and I would say for many an under-utilized talent,” Big E said. “You were often the go-to for guys trying to reboot themselves or get off the ground. And I think you started working with Woodsy in 2014, maybe earlier. But, anyways, we got together as a collective around 2014 and you were our entry in. You were the man who knocked down those doors, that got us into the creative [meetings], or at least got our ideas into the creative rooms. You were the one who told us that it is crazy how many talent don’t understand the creative process.

“They don’t know what goes on in the meetings. They don’t hear the feedback that they could probably benefit from. And you really schooled us. You put your boys on game. You put us up on game, and you taught us, and it was so collaborative. You truly are the fourth member of The New Day because we don’t ever get on TV without you. Not only did you allow us to understand the creative process, but you were in there truly fighting for us. You were in the meetings fighting for us. You were talking to us about what we needed to fix, what we needed to tweak, what we needed to do. You were there collaboratively with our promos. You were extremely instrumental.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)