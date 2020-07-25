Big E Set For First Singles Push In 6 Years, New Day Gives Their Blessing

As the only member of The New Day currently healthy, Big E finds himself in a unique position to have his first major singles push in six years!

Big E and Kofi Kingston lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura last weekend at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, when Kingston was powerbombed off the top rope, through two tables, crashing all the way down to the floor below.

Kingston has since revealed that he will be out of action for at least the next six weeks after the insane Horror Show spot. Xavier Woods, the faction’s trombone-playing third member, has been on the injured list for the past eight months as well.

In a backstage segment on Friday Night Smackdown, Kingston gave Big E his blessing to branch out on his own as a singles competitor. He noted that ‘E has been selfless for six years and showed nothing but love when he won the WWE Championship, and now it’s his time to repay that debt.

Big E is a former NXT Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion.