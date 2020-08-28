Big E Set To Appear On Miz TV For 8/28 WWE SmackDown

A brand new segment has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the latest episode of Miz TV set to happen.

His guest will be none other than The New Day’s Big E, who has been feuding with The Miz and John Morrison lately. They got into a confrontation during the returning Talking Smack last week, with Miz and Big E arguing over Kofi Kingston and his opportunities since dropping the WWE Championship.

Now, they will be able to air their grievances again as they have a Miz TV segment together.

WWE announced the news, stating:

There is also going to be a contract signing for Sunday’s Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns.