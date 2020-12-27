Big E Set To Face King Corbin On 1/1/21 WWE SmackDown

Mike Bennett recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about his decision to return to Ring Of Honor following his WWE release.

Bennett admitted that it felt like going home to him following his WWE career, admitting that he couldn’t wait for it after a period of not being excited about going to work.

“It felt like home if that makes any sense,” Bennett expressed. It felt comfortable. It felt normal. I became a pro wrestler because I love pro wrestling, and there was a time in my career where having matches and getting in the ring, you got excited about it. It was like Christmas morning. You couldn’t wait for it, and [to be] brutally honest, for the last three years, I lost that feeling completely. I wasn’t excited about work. I wasn’t excited about matches because they were micromanaged.

“They were so picked apart. You weren’t creatively fulfilled. I never got excited about wrestling, and I would say this match with Vinny was the first time I’ve genuinely been excited about getting into a ring. I was genuinely excited. I couldn’t wait for every aspect of it because I knew I was going to get to be myself again in a company that I wanted to be in, and I just felt like myself again. I felt like it was Christmas morning all over again.”