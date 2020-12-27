Connect with us

WWE

Big E Set To Face King Corbin On 1/1/21 WWE SmackDown

Published

16 mins ago

on

After winning the Intercontinental Championship on Christmas Day, Big E will be back in action on the first WWE SmackDown of the new year.

While the match is being advertised as a non-title bout, the two men will be going one on one in singles competition. Corbin and his ‘Knights’ were all part of the lumberjack match that resulted in Big E becoming champion. The trio attacked Big E every time he was outside of the ring, clearly building up some bad blood for this upcoming match.


 

Related Topics:

WWE

Mike Bennett Discusses Choosing To Return To ROH

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

mike Bennett

Mike Bennett recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about his decision to return to Ring Of Honor following his WWE release.

Bennett admitted that it felt like going home to him following his WWE career, admitting that he couldn’t wait for it after a period of not being excited about going to work.


“It felt like home if that makes any sense,” Bennett expressed. It felt comfortable. It felt normal. I became a pro wrestler because I love pro wrestling, and there was a time in my career where having matches and getting in the ring, you got excited about it. It was like Christmas morning. You couldn’t wait for it, and [to be] brutally honest, for the last three years, I lost that feeling completely. I wasn’t excited about work. I wasn’t excited about matches because they were micromanaged.

“They were so picked apart. You weren’t creatively fulfilled. I never got excited about wrestling, and I would say this match with Vinny was the first time I’ve genuinely been excited about getting into a ring. I was genuinely excited. I couldn’t wait for every aspect of it because I knew I was going to get to be myself again in a company that I wanted to be in, and I just felt like myself again. I felt like it was Christmas morning all over again.”

Continue Reading

WWE

Daniel Bryan Claims He’s A Better Fighter & Wrestler Than Roman Reigns

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

After announcing his entry into the Royal Rumble match, Daniel Bryan has taken a shot at Roman Reigns, making it clear he wants to fight him.

Bryan is the first official entrant in the annual Royal Rumble, and during Talking Smack this week, he spoke to Paul Heyman, making it clear that he believes he’s a better wrestler and fighter than Roman. He also claimed that even if he doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, he’s still going to beat him down at some point.


“Paul, I don’t lay claim to being better than many people at certain things, but I’ll tell you this; I am a better fighter than Roman Reigns, and I’m sure as hell a better wrestler than Roman Reigns. If I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s still the champion, I will beat him for that championship. Here’s another thing, If he’s not champion, somewhere down the line I’m going to beat him down, anyway.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

WWE

Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

bray wyatt

Following the passing of Brodie Lee, the wrestling world has been sharing an outpouring of love for him, including a post by Bray Wyatt.

Bray took to social media to express his love and respect for Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), who Bray obviously spent a large chunk of time with during their Wyatt Family days.


Bray spoke about how he believes they were at their best when they were together, stating that they changed the game, and he will make sure his son knows what an incredible man he was.

Continue Reading

Trending