Big E Thanks Paul Heyman Following Intercontinental Title Victory

It was another busy week for the wrestling world, in a busy festive period that included a show taking place on Christmas Day itself! The week saw plenty of highs and lows, from poor and forgettable segments all the way to excellent title changes.

The difference in quality between some shows really was night and day this time out with some delivering massively and others falling very flat. But, which show was the highlight of the week? Let’s break it down and find out!

4. WWE Raw

Once again, WWE Raw wasn’t a good show this week. Despite the fact it was coming off a hot WWE TLC PPV, this show didn’t capitalize on the momentum. The show started well with a good promo from Charlotte though, which allowed her to be herself, which is something that she needed to do more of.

The Miz TV segment wasn’t bad, as he used a good excuse to moan about his Money in the Bank failure, with John Morrison having cashed it in. However, it didn’t exactly create too much excitement at the same time, which was the problem all night with random matches such as Angel Garza facing Drew Gulak.

The Holiday street fight wasn’t anything special, and fell into the classic WWE trap of wanting to tell these types of stories during this time of year. But thankfully the work between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was fantastic, if only it had a better spot on the show.

3. WWE NXT

WWE NXT started out hot this week with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a street fight. It showed a different side to the team of Dain and Maverick, and that they aren’t just there for comedic value, which worked out great here.

It was good to see Bronson Reed return to action, although the show did lack a physical appearance from Killian Kross, who is someone who needs to be re-established. Aside from that, the work with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was great with his heel turn becoming more apparent.

Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had a good match too, but this was all done to set up a further confrontation between her and Raquel Gonzalez. Sadly, the main event fell flat, as there was simply no heat behind the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

2. AEW Dynamite

Despite the fact the show itself was delayed due to the NBA action on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite came out swinging with a fun episode. The work with Sting on this show was excellent, and was easily the best use of him in AEW to this point, giving him a real purpose.

While the six-man tag team match was a little sloppy, and the opening tag team bout didn’t set the world alight either, the rest of the matches on the show were all really good. It was also good to get a date for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding, as that is a segment that could be a lot of fun.

The main event of this show certainly delivered though. It was an excellent match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, with The Young Bucks defending them. However, The Acclaimed came out of this looking like absolute megastars.

1. WWE SmackDown

It was a festive episode of WWE SmackDown this week, taking place on Christmas Day itself, and WWE certainly provided a real treat for people who watched. From start to finish, WWE SmackDown was incredibly entertaining this time around, with a lot of noteworthy moments.

Kevin Owens continued his push for the Universal Championship with an entertaining steel cage match which continued his storyline with Roman Reigns really well. The Women’s Tag Team Championship match was great for a bout that had no real build, and Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan’s singles match delivered as well.

But the show ending with Big E winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn was an incredible moment. It’s something Big E has earned, and having it take place on Christmas Day just felt fitting for his character.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 107

WWE NXT- 155

AEW Dynamite- 142

WWE SmackDown- 110