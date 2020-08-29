Big E vs Sheamus & More Added To WWE Payback, Updated Match Card

Big E vs. Sheamus and Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin have both been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, following the events of Friday Night Smackdown.
Big E has been on a winning streak since setting out on his first singles run in many years, scoring big wins over Superstars like The Miz, John Morrison and actually pinned Sheamus two weeks ago. He and Heavy Machinery picked up a six-man tag on Smackdown, after the “Celtic Warrior” walked out on his partners.
The match between Corbin and Riddle has been building since the Royal Rumble, when the former eliminated the later in his big main stage debut. Since being called up to the blue brand, Riddle has continued to beef with Corbin, who has done everything in his power to stay… let’s say “socially distanced” from the Bro.
Join us for live coverage of WWE Payback this Sunday, August 30 kicking off at 7:00 PM ET. There will likely be a pre-show starting at either 6:00 or 6:30 PM ET, but WWE has yet to confirm specifics so check back for more on that in the next 24 hours.
No Holds Barred WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy & Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin
Big E vs. Sheamus