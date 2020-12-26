Big E Wins WWE Intercontinental Title In Christmas Day Main Event

WWE Smackdown Results

December 25, 2020

Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Steel Cage match. Another very good match between these two. They went three full segments to open the show, and this was perhaps even more back-and-forth than their TLC match. Reigns kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and a stunner. Owens kicked out of a spear, and that’s about when he started trying to win by escaping the cage. He even shook off a second spear and hit another stunner, had the match won, but Jey Uso ran in and handcuffed him to the cage.

Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Everyone came out one at a time before the match and talked for like 20 seconds before being cut off leading to this very random triple threat tag. Banks pinned Bayley to eliminate her team. Charlotte pinned Belair to retain.

The Street Profits ran down the rest of tonight’s show backstage. Sami Zayn came in yelling and screaming trying to figure out who authorized tonight’s Lumberjack match. They gave him a t-shirt that said “I Was The Intercontinental Champion”.

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso. Uso attacked before the match began and dominated the first half because of it. He battled back to win a very hard fought match with a running knee.

Daniel Bryan announced that he was entering the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E had to deal with so much crap including being jumped by all the heel lumberjacks numerous times, and Sami constantly cheating. He did his huge spear through the ropes after dodging the Helluva Kick, at which point all the lumberjacks started fighting amongst each other. Sami used the distraction to try and escape, but the babyfaces dragged him back. E hit the Big Ending to win the title!

Smackdown ended with all the babyfaces hoisting up Big E on their shoulders and celebrating as confetti rained down from the top of the ThunderDome.