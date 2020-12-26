WWE
Big E Wins WWE Intercontinental Title In Christmas Day Main Event
Big E has won the Intercontinental Championship!
Two months ago, fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to Monday Night Raw leaving the big man to go it alone for the first time since 2014.
In a short period of time Big E has picked up wins over established stars like The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus. This past Sunday night during the WWE TLC kickoff show, he pinned Sami Zayn in an eight-man tag team match to earn a title opportunity.
Given Zayn’s propensity for shenanigans it was decided that he would defend the Intercontinental title against Big E in a Lumberjack Match, headlining a special Christmas Day episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Check out highlights from the bout above.
This is E’s second run with the Intercontinental Championship, but his first singles title victory since the New Day was formed. He is also a former NXT Champion, and of course one-third of one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history.
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan became the first WWE Superstar to officially declare himself as an entrant in the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match, making the announcement this evening on Friday Night Smackdown. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, January 31 inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.
.@WWEDanielBryan has declared himself the FIRST entrant in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! But will @SamiZayn, sorry, karma get to him first? 🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/B4DsylnbFD
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2020
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (12/25): Three Titles Defended On Christmas Day, Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso
WWE Smackdown Results
December 25, 2020
Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Steel Cage match. Another very good match between these two. They went three full segments to open the show, and this was perhaps even more back-and-forth than their TLC match. Reigns kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and a stunner. Owens kicked out of a spear, and that’s about when he started trying to win by escaping the cage. He even shook off a second spear and hit another stunner, had the match won, but Jey Uso ran in and handcuffed him to the cage.
Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Everyone came out one at a time before the match and talked for like 20 seconds before being cut off leading to this very random triple threat tag. Banks pinned Bayley to eliminate her team. Charlotte pinned Belair to retain.
The Street Profits ran down the rest of tonight’s show backstage. Sami Zayn came in yelling and screaming trying to figure out who authorized tonight’s Lumberjack match. They gave him a t-shirt that said “I Was The Intercontinental Champion”.
Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso. Uso attacked before the match began and dominated the first half because of it. He battled back to win a very hard fought match with a running knee.
Daniel Bryan announced that he was entering the 2021 Royal Rumble match.
Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E had to deal with so much crap including being jumped by all the heel lumberjacks numerous times, and Sami constantly cheating. He did his huge spear through the ropes after dodging the Helluva Kick, at which point all the lumberjacks started fighting amongst each other. Sami used the distraction to try and escape, but the babyfaces dragged him back. E hit the Big Ending to win the title!
Smackdown ended with all the babyfaces hoisting up Big E on their shoulders and celebrating as confetti rained down from the top of the ThunderDome.
