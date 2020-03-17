Big Format Change To This Week’s WWE NXT Broadcast

This week’s episode of WWE NXT will feature a “modified format”, as the show emanates live from the Performance Center with only essential personnel allowed in the building.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote on Twitter, “Confirmed no live matches on NXT tomorrow. Studio setting, interviews, personality profiles, old footage”. This was backed up by the following official statement sent by WWE to PWInsider.com:

“Tomorrow night’s NXT will air as regularly scheduled in a modified format with elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.”