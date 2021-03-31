Big Kenny Omega Match To Headline IMPACT Wrestling’s Move To Thursday Night

IMPACT Wrestling Results

March 30, 2021

* * *

Non-Title Match

Fire n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def. Havok & Nevaeh

Havok crushed Hogan with a stiff looking boot to the chest out of the gate, tossing the champion around with ease. Nevaeh came in with a backbreaker and a running neckbreaker. Dominance from the challengers early on. Steelz eventually got the tag and kicked Havok in the head about a dozen times, before slapping on a chinlock. Hogan came back in and continued the chinlock, driving knees into her opponent’s back. Wash, rinse, repeat. Havok rallied and tossed Steelz across the ring with a fallaway slam, tagging in Nevaeh. She ran right into a Codebreaker, but the champs didn’t see Havok tag herself back in, catching Steelz with a thunderous powerbomb. Hogan and Steelz double teamed Havok with a series of rapid fire kicks, setting up Hogan to get the win with a big diving splash.

More frustration out of Havok and Nevaeh after the match. They just got back on the same page in recent weeks after failing to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and other recent losses drove a wedge between them. They hugged it out here, but as soon as Havok turned around Nevaeh attacked her and hit her headlock driver variation on Sister Abigail.

Backstage

“The Cowboy” James Storm was interviewed about his 1,000th match in an IMPACT ring tonight. He dedicated the performance to the late Bob Ryder, who gave him and a kid called Chris Harris a chance when nobody else would. Chris Sabin and Jake Something showed up and congratulated Storm, before bringing in a special surprise for the occasion… “Wildcat” Chris Harris! The former tag team partners stared each other down before embracing and walking out together.

Deonna Purrazzo bragged about beating up Jazz last week. Susan wasn’t satisfied and called Jazz reckless for what she did to Kimber Lee, who still wasn’t with them this week. The women’s legend showed up and beat the hell out of Susan, hitting her in the face with a trash can. Deonna ran for the hills.

