Big Name To Kick Off Monday Night Raw, Dominick Returns To Confront Seth Rollins

WWE has announced two more segments for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show will likely begin the build for several of the matches scheduled to take place at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 23.

It’s been confirmed that Randy Orton will kick off Raw, and the “Legend Killer” will be revealing the identity of his next victim. Just last week, he punted Big Show in the skull, and has done the same to both Christian and Edge over the course of the summer.

WWE has also confirmed the return of Dominick Mysterio, who plans on confronting the so-called “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins. Last weekend at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Rollins maimed the Dominick’s legendary father Rey Mysterio for the second time, removing his eyeball in the first ever “Eye For An Eye” match.