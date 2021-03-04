WWE
Big NXT Championship Match Announced For 3/10 WWE NXT
The Prince has picked a fight with the former Undisputed Era leader.
While confronting Roderick Strong on this week’s NXT, Finn Balor announced he will defend his NXT Championship against Adam Cole next week on the March 10th episode.
The PRIN❌E makes a huge challenge!
"NEXT WEEK: @AdamColePro vs. @FinnBalor for the #WWENXT Championship!" pic.twitter.com/w1U00Wyb6U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
Strong noted that the Undisputed Era was fine until Finn Balor showed up. Balor countered that Strong will never be a leader and will always be a follower. A brawl ensued until referees and producers jumped in to pull them apart.
"The #UndisputedERA was doing perfectly fine until YOU showed up!" – @roderickstrong #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J2iJtJQLl2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
"You'll never be a leader… you'll always be a follower!" – @FinnBalor
The #WWENXT Champion just fueled a fire within @roderickstrong! pic.twitter.com/4skbDRnwNC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021
Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Title has aired on the USA Network twice since Balor returned to the black and gold brand. Cole retained over Balor in December 2019, while Balor beat Cole to win the vacant championship last September.
Next week’s NXT will also feature Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.
We’ll have complete coverage here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
William Regal To Make Announcement Next Week That Will “Change The Landscape” Of NXT
NXT General Manager William Regal has a big announcement to make next week following what happened in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on this week’s show.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. However, the match wasn’t without a screwy finish.
When Gonzalez accidentally knocked out referee Aja Smith en route to booting Jax out of the ring, Baszler locked Kai into the Kirifuda Clutch just in time for Adam Pearce to send out a Raw referee to call the finish. The problem was Gonzalez was the legal competitor, not Kai.
Pearce and Regal were shown discussing the matter later on backstage. And when McKenzie Mitchell asked Regal about what’s going to happen, Regal said he will make an announcement next week that will “change the landscape of NXT.”
"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." – @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021
Will NXT receive their own Women’s Tag Team Championship? Or is there something else brewing between brands ahead of WrestleMania 37?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Results
WWE NXT Results (3/4): Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Strong Vs. Balor, More!
WWE NXT Results
March 4th, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA & TIMOTHY THATCHER
Timothy Thatcher starts out controlling Danny Burch’s arm but he fights back with a couple of uppercuts and Thatcher responds with plenty of his own as Tommaso Ciampa then tags in. Burch manages to get to his corner to let Oney Lorcan get involved and the two men immediately throw hands at each other with chops and uppercuts.
Everything is even until Ciampa sends Lorcan out of the ring with a knee, but after he then dumps Burch out as well, Oney tries to get a sneaky roll-up. However, Ciampa kicks out and then levels him with a clothesline and launches him into the air for an uppercut by Thatcher, who tags back in.
Thatcher ends up tweaking his collarbone as he continues to dominate though, with the official checking on him as we head to the commercial. Tommaso then tags in and starts unloading on clotheslines to both men, charging back and forth between the corners of the ring before nailing a huge double clothesline.
Burch is isolated as Thatcher and Ciampa make frequent tags, beating down on him in their corner. Thatcher then locks in a sleeper hold but Lorcan tries to break it up by kicking him which only makes Thatcher smile. Ciampa comes in to help him and the two men just beatdown their opponents at the same time.
Thatcher then looks for a German suplex but the champions hold on to each other and attack him as Lorcan takes out Ciampa at ringside and Thatcher in the ring. Timothy manages to fight back and Ciampa then comes in to help, yet Oney is able to hit the suplex.
However, that just leads to Thatcher and Ciampa slapping him around as Burch headbutts Ciampa and Thatcher hits him with a high knee as all four men go down. As Thatcher goes to tag Ciampa, Imperium is shown at the top of the ramp.
This distracts them and allows Lorcan to knock Ciampa off the ring apron before the champions hit a double team which plants Thatcher down to the mat head-first to get the win.
Winners: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan
RODERICK STRONG CALLS OUT ADAM COLE
Roderick Strong is in the ring and he throws the Undisputed Era dog tags down and calls out Adam Cole. He says that if any of the group ever meant a thing to them, then he should come out…instead he gets Finn Balor. The NXT Champion asks Roddy when he’s going to learn that Adam won’t come out for him.
Strong says he finds it really funny, as the group was doing perfectly fine until Finn showed up and he says it’s all his fault. Balor says the reason it fell apart is because of his title and he says he knows how to get Adam Cole out here and goes to the camera and says next week it will be him vs. Cole for the NXT Championship.
Finn then says as for Roddy, he will never be a leader, he will always be a follower. He says he needs more of a killer instinct and to be greedy and Strong snaps and he attacks the champion with the two men brawling until officials split them up.
WWE
WWE Network Advertising NXT TakeOver Event During WrestleMania Weekend
With WWE Network content in the United States migrating to the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock later this month, current Network subscribers have already begun deleting their accounts.
Several individuals have noted that when trying to unsubscribe, a screen informs the user of upcoming events streaming on the WWE Network, including an NXT TakeOver event scheduled for April 8, two nights before WrestleMania 37 begins.
WWE has not yet officially announced a TakeOver event for WrestleMania weekend this year, but it’s also a very unusual year with the COVID-19 pandemic and WWE still finalizing the logistics for bringing a massive number of fans back that weekend in Tampa, FL.
As for WWE Network subscribers curious about when to make the switch to Peacock, the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21 will be something of a soft launch, as the show will stream live on both platforms. WrestleMania 37 will be the first event exclusive to NBCU’s Peacock.
