Big NXT Championship Match Announced For 3/10 WWE NXT

DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA & TIMOTHY THATCHER

Timothy Thatcher starts out controlling Danny Burch’s arm but he fights back with a couple of uppercuts and Thatcher responds with plenty of his own as Tommaso Ciampa then tags in. Burch manages to get to his corner to let Oney Lorcan get involved and the two men immediately throw hands at each other with chops and uppercuts.

Everything is even until Ciampa sends Lorcan out of the ring with a knee, but after he then dumps Burch out as well, Oney tries to get a sneaky roll-up. However, Ciampa kicks out and then levels him with a clothesline and launches him into the air for an uppercut by Thatcher, who tags back in.

Thatcher ends up tweaking his collarbone as he continues to dominate though, with the official checking on him as we head to the commercial. Tommaso then tags in and starts unloading on clotheslines to both men, charging back and forth between the corners of the ring before nailing a huge double clothesline.

Burch is isolated as Thatcher and Ciampa make frequent tags, beating down on him in their corner. Thatcher then locks in a sleeper hold but Lorcan tries to break it up by kicking him which only makes Thatcher smile. Ciampa comes in to help him and the two men just beatdown their opponents at the same time.

Thatcher then looks for a German suplex but the champions hold on to each other and attack him as Lorcan takes out Ciampa at ringside and Thatcher in the ring. Timothy manages to fight back and Ciampa then comes in to help, yet Oney is able to hit the suplex.

However, that just leads to Thatcher and Ciampa slapping him around as Burch headbutts Ciampa and Thatcher hits him with a high knee as all four men go down. As Thatcher goes to tag Ciampa, Imperium is shown at the top of the ramp.

This distracts them and allows Lorcan to knock Ciampa off the ring apron before the champions hit a double team which plants Thatcher down to the mat head-first to get the win.

Winners: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

RODERICK STRONG CALLS OUT ADAM COLE