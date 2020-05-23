Big Segments Advertised For Next Week’s WWE Monday Night Raw

As first reported by PWInsider.com, local cable guides are currently advertising two big segments for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will join MVP in the V.I.P. Lounge in what should be a very interesting meeting. It would appear that the former U.S. Champion and backstage agent is now representing Bobby Lashley, who seemingly has a reignited fire lit underneath him and a third for the world title.

A triple threat match between Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya is also advertised, with the winner getting a match with Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, likely at WWE Backlash.

That means the NXT Women’s Champion will have appeared on all three shows, wrestled Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, and may potentially be the #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship – all in the span of one week.