Big Show Admits He Was Wrong About The New Day: “I Thought It Was A Death Sentence For Kofi”

The New Day has dominated the WWE tag team scene for nearly six years now, breaking records, earning numerous accolades and even hosting WrestleMania. The Big Show, however, was not originally a fan of the concept.

The world’s largest athlete is this week’s special guest on Feel The Power, a weekly podcast hosted by all three members of the faction. During the episode, Show had to eat a bit of crow as he revisited what he originally told long-time friend Kofi Kingston about being a part of the team.

“I’ve seen Kofi come in from FCW, and how he strived in his athleticism; commitment to be better, to be dependable and solid. I saw him work into that championship role.” “And then there’s these two guys I don’t know. One of them looks like he just tipped over my bus on the way in, and ate a cow somewhere in between. And this other guy is running around with a trombone, playing tunes and acting like he’s lost his mind! No one is going to come out and dwell on this – this is not going to work!”

Big Show claimed that he pulled Kofi aside backstage “discretely”, which was very quickly shot down by Big E and Xavier Woods, who joked that they may have still been touching elbows when The Giant expressed his opinion. In the end, Show said that he’s “never been so happy to be wrong” in his life.

“When it’s business, you can’t beat around the bush and sugarcoat. You have to be direct. And if you can’t handle it, you’re in the wrong business. Period. So like I told Kofi, ‘Man you’re on your way to being a champion, being a contender and getting that big title. I get it, you want to do something, you’re in a lull right now, but these two guys aren’t going to get you over.”

Kofi then told Big Show that while he appreciated the honesty, coming from a legend in the business, he believed that the newly formed group had something special together and encouraged him to watch the finished product in the ring.