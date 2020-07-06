“The Big Show Show” proved to be a very popular hit on Netflix with the WWE legend showcasing just how talented he is as an actor.

For those that enjoyed the series, there is good news as Big Show confirmed that there are more episodes of the show coming in the future. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the World’s Largest Athlete confirmed there is an episode ready to drop next month, with another coming at Christmas.

“We’re dropping another episode actually, August 10th,” Show said. “I know that we have a seasonal episode, Christmas, that we’re going to drop. So, right now I think with everything going on in Hollywood, they’re just really slow to let everyone know. We’re a new show. So, they’ll let us know. Are we all positive that we will? Yes, but it’s up to Netflix. So for right now, everybody that’s involved in the camp feels really positive about it.”

Big Show spoke about how well the show did in terms of hitting targets, and he believes that things have just slowed down due to COVID-19.