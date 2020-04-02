Big Show Discusses His Netflix Series: “I’m So Thankful And Grateful”

WWE legend, Big Show recently spoke with Gorilla Position where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix series and the fact he begged Vince for a chance.

Big Show claimed that he went to Vince’s office on a regular basis for years to try and get his own show, and he leapt at the chance when Netflix and WWE partnered together.

“I drove Vince [McMahon] nuts for years, about trying to get me a vehicle like this” Big Show revealed. “From trying to have my own segment on RAW or Smackdown. Even something like when we got the WWE Network like ‘hey, I should have my own show I could do this, I could do that.’ And when this partnership came up with Netflix and WWE; I’m so thankful and grateful that Vince let me lead the charge on this opportunity. I think he probably knew that if he didn’t let me have this opportunity I was gonna like come into his office and throw things out of the window.”

‘The Big Show Show’ premieres only on Netflix on April 6th.

(H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)