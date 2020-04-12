Big Show On Drew McIntyre As WWE Champion: “He’s The Champion That Raw Deserves”

Big Show challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title after WWE WrestleMania, and he has spoken about Drew as the champion.

Fans were left surprised on WWE Raw this week when a title match between Big Show and McIntyre was shown from after WWE WrestleMania 36’s main event.

However, when speaking with Sports Illustrated, Big Show wanted to make it clear that it had nothing to do with another heel turn for him as an act.

“I know a lot of people have been giving me grief, saying I’ve had more heel turns than NASCAR [laughs],” “I want people to understand that me challenging Drew after WrestleMania wasn’t about a heel or face turn. I’ve been a WWE competitor for four decades, and a lot of the locker room was my responsibility—that’s what happens for the old guys.”

Big Show then went on to give plenty of praise for Drew as a talent, stating that he is exactly what Raw deserves as a champion.

I was a fan of Drew’s 10 years ago. It didn’t work out, and that happens, but the way he’s come back and conducted himself, with all his focus, I wanted to show people the Drew McIntyre that I know. And I can testify that Drew’s Claymore Kick will knock a few fillings loose. He’s one tough son of a gun. I’m really proud of him, and he’s the champion that Raw deserves. There are a lot of interesting matches with him in the future that I’d like to see.”