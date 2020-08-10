Big Show On Potential Retirement: “It’s Not On My Mind”

After 25 years in the industry, there’s no doubt Big Show is coming towards the end of his career, but the WWE legend admitted it’s not on his mind now.
The World’s Largest Athlete was most recently used on Monday Night Raw in an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton as he was punted in the head, which wrote him off television, making him the latest victim for Orton.
Big Show was also used during WWE WrestleMania 36 where he actually competed after the main event in a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.
When speaking with TV Guide, Big Show discussed his future in wrestling, admitting that he is happy working now and helping younger talents out where he can.
“Right now, it’s not on my mind, but it’s always there. Let’s face it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset,” said Show. “Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company. And I always want to contribute to WWE and the younger talent. I’m still excited for more shows and more opportunities and more angles. If it gets to a point where it’s time to say goodbye, then I will step back and work more behind the scenes. Hopefully, they’ll give me a job backstage doing something. I mean, I might be the person that you pass your Slammy to after you’ve won. I might be qualified to do that.”