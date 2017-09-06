Big Show Could Be Retiring Soon

On Monday, James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the Big Show is set to undergo a hip operation, which is why Braun Strowman destroyed him on Monday night.

Big Show, who is 45, hinted at retirement earlier this year when his match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through, as he expressed his frustration with the NBA legend for not taking the match because it was, in his mind, his last opportunity to have a big WrestleMania match before he retires.

According to Cageside Seats, the Big Show’s upcoming hip operation could signal the end of his in-ring career. They also noted that a retirement match isn’t out of the question, although there really isn’t an obvious final opponent for the world’s largest athlete.