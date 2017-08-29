Big Show Shaves Head & Face (Photo), What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air

– When Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW went off the air, the action continued inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. A post-show dark match was held exclusively for the live crowd in attendance, which featured Finn Balor going one-on-one against Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight. When all was said and done, Balor won what was a pretty decent match, sending the fans home happy.

– Speaking of Monday night’s RAW, longtime WWE veteran Big Show debuted his new look during the show. Big Show competed in a Battle Royal on the show to determine the next challenger to The Miz and the WWE Intercontinental Championship (which Jeff Hardy ended up winning), and came out with a clean-shaved head and face. You can check out a photo of Big Show’s new look below.