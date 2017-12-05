Big Stipulation & Special Guest Referee Announced For Clash Of Champions Match, Updated PPV Card

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Tonight, we not only saw WWE Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon announce that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn would be facing off in a tag team match against Randy Orton & a partner of his choosing at the upcoming Clash of Champions, we also saw Randy Orton choose his partner, The Artist, Shinsuke Nakamura after his match with Sami Zayn on Smackdown Live.

After the match Randy Orton Defeated Sami Zayn, we saw Shane McMahon tell WWE Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan, that he was going to announce himself as the special guest referee for the tag team match, and what’s more, if Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens lose their match against Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton, they will be fired from ALL of WWE.

Below is the updated card for WWE Clash of Champions, taking place on December 17th, and ProWrestling.com will be providing complete, LIVE PPV coverage:

WWE Championship Match:

-AJ Styles (c) vs Jinder Mahal

Triple Threat Match for the U.S. Title:

-Baron Corbin (c) vs Dolph Ziggler vs Bobby Roode

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. Shane McMahon will be the special guest referee, and if Owens and Zayn lose they are fired.

Lumberjack Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship:

-Charlotte Flair (c) vs Natalya

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Fatal Four Way Match:

-The Usos (c’s) vs Aiden English and Rusev vs The New Day vs Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin