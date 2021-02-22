Big Swole Believes The Women Should Main Event AEW Revolution

Big Swole recently spoke about the work that the women are putting in for AEW, believing they deserve to main event.

While Big Swole isn’t part of the current tournament, having not wrestled since January 19’s AEW Dark, she believes that the women deserve to headline the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV.

“I believe we are putting in the work where we can main event. We should main event. If you have something that is heating up — Shida, she can main event Revolution. It’s something that would also lift the spirits of the women as well. it’s a win-win,” Swole said on Busted Open Radio.

When Swole spoke about how she is doing personally, she admitted that she was heated for a little bit, but she’s now doing better after a brought year.