Big Swole Provides An Update On Her Condition
AEW’s Big Swole has provided fans with an update on her condition following her absence from the ring with a post on social media.
It was confirmed by Tony Khan following AEW Revolution that Big Swole has been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and Swole has now provided a message on her own, discussing her health as she thanked fans for their thoughtful messages.
This past year has been filled with ups and a lot of downs. After my bout with pneumonia early last year, I was informed that resuming my medicine for Crohn’s would result in death given the COVID-19 circumstances. Seeing as how the biologic I was on shuts down my immune system and acts as such resuming my medicine was not an option. I was doing alright self-managing until the flare ups started in the fall. As some of you may not know Crohn’s attacks the body as a whole so on top of my intestines issues different body parts would lock up and become incapable of being at the joints. Some days I could barely walk and that took a toll on me emotionally and mentally. Living with this disease may seem like a thorn and it is but it also shows me that His grade is sufficient and no matter what happens I will smile because I am more than a conqueror. I am Swole and that mentality/faith will carry me through it all. I ask that you bare with me, I’m getting the treatments that I need and my journey to complete healing is underway. Thank you for your love and thoughtful messages, I appreciate them and you! Much love to everyone, be safe!
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lcBNupsNd4
— Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) March 9, 2021
Tony Khan Claims Women Are Going To Headline AEW Dynamite “Very Soon”
During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of women headlining AEW Dynamite in the future.
To this point, there has never been a women’s match in the main event spot of AEW Dynamite, but Tony Khan teased that could be about to change in the very near future.
“Very soon. It’s going to happen. What if I told you it was going to happen incredibly soon, like in the next several weeks? I have a feeling that might happen.” (H/T to WrestleZone.com for the transcription)
Josh Alexander Comments On Former Tag Team Partner Ethan Page Signing With AEW
It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.
“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”
Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.
Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.
Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed. https://t.co/FxJcd6fF9b
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021
Change Made To Women’s Tag Team Match, Ethan Page To Make AEW Dynamite Debut
In promoting ticket sales for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite “All Ego” Ethan Page confirmed he will be making his television debut for the promotion. Whether or not that means he’ll be in action remains to be seen. Page was the surprise sixth entrant into the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, and it was announced shortly after that he had signed a multi-year deal.
Be there LIVE for #AllEgo ‘s debut on @AEW Dynamite!
Tickets for March 10th episode of #AEWDynamite at @dailysplace are on sale now!https://t.co/fUj83lXMXX for details! pic.twitter.com/h5c0G7FmaC
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 8, 2021
There has also been a change to the six-woman tag team match announced for AEW Dynamite this week. Rebel is still hamming up her so-called “doctor’s note” and will be replaced by Nyla Rose. It will now be Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Maki Itoh taking on AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa.
