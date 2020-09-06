Big Swole Wins The First Ever ‘Tooth & Nail’ Match At AEW All Out

Big Swole has emerged victorious from the first ever Tooth & Nail match tonight at AEW All Out, getting a measure of revenge on the woman who has been tormenting her all summer long, Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

The rules of the bout were unclear heading into the pay-per-view, although AEW President Tony Khan did confirm that it would be a “cinematic” experience rather than a traditional in-ring wrestling contest.

All the action actually took place at Dr. Baker’s dental practice in Florida, as Big Swole arrived in style before brawling with her rival – and Reba – throughout the building, hammering each other with anything not nailed down.

While the exact specifications are still a bit vague, the Tooth & Nail match was essentially a Falls Count Anywhere match, and featured an actual referee on-scene to record the finish.

Big Swole ultimately won the battle after forcing Baker to inject herself with some kind of numbing agent, before knocking her out cold with nitrous oxide to score the three-count, right in the chair.

Dr. Baker was injured just before her advertised match at AEW Double or Nothing in April, but has been kept on television nearly every week during her recovery. The company has not stated whether or not she has been officially confirmed to return to in-ring competition at this time.

