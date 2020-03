WWE has announced a big match for the March 27th edition of Friday Night Smackdown, once again set to take place at the company’s training facility in Orlando.

Arguably the two greatest WWE tag teams of the last decade, The Usos and The New Day will face off in what is sure to be another instant classic, with the winner advancing to WrestleMania 36 to challenge for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Miz and John Morrison.