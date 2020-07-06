Big Update On Location For This Year’s WWE SummerSlam Weekend

For the first time in its history, the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, reports PWInsider.com.

While an official announcement is still forthcoming, WWE recently laid out their television taping schedule for the rest of the summer in an internal memo, listing SummerSlam as taking place on August 23. An untitled NXT Takeover event is also scheduled to be taped the night before.

The original plan, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country, was for SummerSlam weekend to take place at TD Garden in Boston, including Raw and Smackdown tapings.