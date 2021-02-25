WWE
Big Women’s Championship Match Announced For 3/10 WWE NXT
Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on March 10.
After Shirai beat Zoey Stark on this week’s NXT, Toni Storm appeared and called out Shirai for not wanting to face her. Shirai said she would do it any time, any place.
Storm then challenged Shirai to go to William Regal to ask for the match. Shirai reassured her that “you’re on.”
"My name is Toni Storm, and last week I kicked your head off, and you didn't do a 𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒏 thing about it." – #ToniStorm to @shirai_io #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aVsHCHD3iu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
Toni Storm wants a match with the #WWENXT #WomensChampion?
In the words of @shirai_io, "YOU'RE ON!" pic.twitter.com/IfeWHiDOsf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
WWE announced later in the broadcast that Regal has booked the title match for two weeks out.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
Per GM @RealKingRegal, @shirai_io will defend her #WWENXT #WomensTitle against Toni Storm in TWO WEEKS on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/i1bdAEjK3l
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
Io Shirai has been unable to defeat Toni Storm in singles competition in WWE. Storm beat Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which afforded her the opportunity to win the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
We’ll have complete coverage of the rematch right here at ProWrestling.com.
MSK’s NXT Tag Team Title Match Likely Postponed
MSK were set to receive their NXT Tag Team Championship match against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on March 3. Unfortunately, it looks like the match will be postponed.
The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked Nash Carter and Wes Lee to the point of “breaking” Lee’s hand. Zack Gibson and James Drake announced later that they are facing a hefty fine due to the assault.
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THIS?! #WWENXT @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/o1pVgUcZya
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
GYV comes bearing news:
1. @WesLee_WWE has broken his hand.
2. @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 have to pay a pretty hefty fine for it.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LgqKh7z8f8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
WWE continues to promote Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, however nothing more was mentioned regarding MSK’s title shot.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Adam Cole Turns On Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly Out For 4-6 Weeks
This week’s WWE NXT ended with Adam Cole officially turning on Roderick Strong. Cole initially came out to apologize for what he did to Kyle O’Reilly, but he was interrupted by both Strong and Finn Balor.
When it appeared Cole and Strong were reconciling after taking out Balor, Cole nailed Roddy with a low blow. He ripped Roderick’s Undisputed Era dog tag off and announced he’s dead to him.
No, they are not. #WWENXT @AdamColePro @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/tprIqDt0LN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
In a storyline update on Kyle O’Reilly, WWE says the former Tag Team Champion will be out of action for four to six weeks.
As noted, O’Reilly was laid out by Adam Cole at the end of last week’s NXT. He sold the angle so well that fans in the crowd speculated on social media that he had a seizure.
WWE had to clarify in their storyline injury report last week that any other rumors on the matter outside of WWE are simply not true.
INJURY UPDATE: @KORcombat is not medically cleared to compete. As of this moment, his estimated return date is 4-6 weeks. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ohTBUCqLdk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 25, 2021
WWE NXT Results (2/25): Adam Cole Explains His Actions, Kross Battles Escobar, More!
WWE NXT Results
February 25, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DEXTER LUMIS vs. JOHNNY GARGANO w/THE WAY
Dexter Lumis just stares a hole into Johnny Gargano to start, and when the champion goes to attack, he threatens a punch, which sends Gargano to the floor. Lumis crawls and chases him out of the ring, and while Gargano initially strikes him, Lumis then hits a big uppercut.
Gargano gets back into the ring, but Lumis crawls underneath and comes out the other side, attacking Gargano once again. Lumis hoists up Gargano, who tries to wriggle away twice, but he eventually connects with the suplex. Once again, Gargano heads out of the ring, and this time he takes advantage, driving his opponent into the ring apron and then the floor.
Lumis turns it around by sending Gargano face-first onto the apron, but then Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell distract him. Candice LaRae leaps onto him from the apron, but Lumis catches and puts her on the apron, only for Gargano to slide through her lacks with a baseball slide to attack him again.
Back inside the ring, Gargano continues to take control until Dexter sends him crashing into the turnbuckles. However, Johnny bounces straight back and locks in another submission until Lumis fights out with a backbreaker. Lumis drops Gargano with some right hands and then a clothesline in the corner which he follows up with a bulldog and a slingshot suplex.
Dexter hits a leg drop, but Gargano is able to kick out. The North American Champion is able to turn things around as he looks for his finisher, but Lumis escapes only to eat a big superkick. However, Lumis responds well by driving Gargano the mat with a big spine buster.
Lumis goes to the top rope, but Gargano grabs his leg, but as he gets sent back down, Gargano does avoid Lumis when he dives from the top. He eats a big right hand but responds well with a superkick, and this time it is Lumis kicking out.
Candice jumps on the ring apron to distract the official, and Theory throws in a chair but Lumis stops him from using it only to eat a kick to the face instead. Gargano pretends he’s hurt and Candice tells Austin to use the chair, but he stares at Lumis instead.
Gargano then charges in, but Lumis sends him crashing into Theory and he then locks in The Silence while The Way checks on Theory, and that allows Dexter to pick up a big victory.
Winner: Johnny Gargano
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage, William Regal is shown outside in the parking lot, and he tells the cameraman to tell Santos Escobar to go and see him immediately when he arrives.
MSK ATTACKED
MSK are then set for an interview backstage, but before they can talk, the Grizzled Young Veterans appear and ambush them with chairs, leaving the Dusty Cup winners laying.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Leon Ruff is then shown in the training room being cleared earlier today, and Malcolm Bivens pops up. He says that considering he’s a former North American Champion, he assumes he wants to fight, and that leads to Leon accepting a match.
TYLER RUST vs. LEON RUFF
Before Leon Ruff can get into the ring, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott appears and jumps him from behind. He goes to commentary and says he is going to start getting some opportunities, and he launches Ruff into the ring apron and he bounces off in a very rough-looking bump.
Malcolm Bivens then raises Tyler Rust’s arm, claiming the victory.
