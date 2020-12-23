Big Women’s Match Announced, Street Fight To Open This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has added Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to the lineup for this week’s new episode of WWE NXT on USA Network.

This will be Kai’s first appearance since competing inside WarGames earlier this month. It will also be the first singles match between the two since July when Kai beat Ripley to become number one contender ahead of TakeOver XXX.

It’s also been confirmed that the Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Championship will open the show.

The holiday-themed show will now feature the following items:

“A Very Gargano Christmas” segments featuring The Way

Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly reflect on their TakeOver 31 main event

Bronson Reed returns to action

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) in an NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight

