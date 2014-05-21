Bill Goldberg To Launch A Podcast This Friday

Bill Goldberg posted the following on Twitter, confirming the rumors that he was starting a new podcast on Friday…
Yes it's true……. The "WHO'S NEXT" Podcast debuts this Friday on @PodcastOne 1st guest is B-Day boy @TonyStewart !!!
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 20, 2014
