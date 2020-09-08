Billie Kay recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, including meeting her hero, The Rock, and her favorite matches.

The former IIconics wrestler spoke about what her personal favorite matches are at this stage in her career, with both of those being significant moments with her former tag team partner.

“Definitely Super Show-Down in Melbourne, that was so much fun. The match being in home in front of almost 90,000, Cass and I had our whole families there in the crowd and I knew it would be the only show that my family would attend on that scale so that was so special. Of course, WrestleMania was just insane, I will never forget walking out and seeing a sea of people and thinking holy beep. It blows my mind.”

Billie went on to talk about how much she’s been able to achieve so far in her career, admitting that she didn’t think it could keep getting better.

“There’s been a lot of good stuff, I’m so thankful for everything, a lot of big moments. You don’t think that your career could keep getting higher and higher and it did since we debuted and it’s been so much fun.”

Billie Kay also spoke in detail about getting to meet The Rock last year and how much that moment meant to her personally.

“As soon as I came to WWE, I had always had it in the back of my head that I want to meet him. So, when I found out he was going to be at SmackDown I was so nervous. I texted everyone to ask when is he arriving, I was just shaking with excitement. I was walking backstage and I heard his music and they were rehearsing a few things. I was so nervous and I was getting flustered so I walked over to the ramp and he gets out the ring and starts walking up and my chest tightened. Then he went the wrong way and he wasn’t on the ramp anymore. Thank goodness, he realized I was waiting for him and he turned around and walked up the ramp. He comes up the ramp and I started bawling my eyes out straight away and I just hugged him and he hugged me back and it was the greatest moment of all time. We had a little conversation and he made the moment all about me and he said some very sweet things to me. It was such a crazy moment, we got a picture and I posted it on social media and even my personal accounts and I had people that I hadn’t spoken to since High School messaging me.”

WWE.com filmed the moment where Billie got to meet the People’s Champion, which you can see below:

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com, and credit Chris Van Vliet for the interview.