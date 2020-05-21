Billie Kay Reveals Why She Slapped Peyton Royce On WWE Raw

The IIconics failed to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw this week, losing out on the match after Peyton Royce got herself disqualified.
Afterwards, the duo was shown backstage arguing which led to Billie Kay slapping Peyton in the face, which was something that shocked people considering how close they are together. While they did quickly hug after, fans have wondered what was going on.
During the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Billie clarified the situation and made it clear their goal is to become Tag Team Champions.
“I’m just going to say this once, and then we can move on from it: that was our first fight,” Kay announced. “It just so happens that it was televised for the whole world to see. On Monday night, our emotions just got the better of us. Peyton got frustrated in the match, and then I got frustrated after the match. I think what we need to focus on, which you didn’t get to see in that clip, was us embracing each other. It’s us saying that we love each other and that we’re sorry.
“At the end of the day, we want to become the two-time Tag Team Champions. That’s still the goal for us. It’s hard to watch, but we’ve moved past it. We’re still The IIconics, and we’re stronger than ever.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)