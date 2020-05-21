Billie Kay Reveals Why She Slapped Peyton Royce On WWE Raw

The IIconics failed to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw this week, losing out on the match after Peyton Royce got herself disqualified.

Afterwards, the duo was shown backstage arguing which led to Billie Kay slapping Peyton in the face, which was something that shocked people considering how close they are together. While they did quickly hug after, fans have wondered what was going on.

During the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Billie clarified the situation and made it clear their goal is to become Tag Team Champions.