After some rumors and speculation about the future of NWA came to light yesterday, Billy Corgan has shot down the idea of NWA closing down.
An interview that Raven conducted led to some people believing that NWA would be closing down. However, that appears to not be the case, as Billy Corgan took to Instagram to make it clear that isn’t the case.
He wrote, “A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The @NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment. And, most importantly, keep our talent safe and the standard of production you’ve come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don’t appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation”