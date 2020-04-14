Billy Gunn Wrestling On AEW DARK Tonight, Dynamite Post-Show Announced

So far there is only one match announced for tonight’s edition of AEW DARK, as the “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn returns to the ring, accompanied by his son Austin Gunn, to take on the “Perfect 10” Shawn Spears.

All Elite Wrestling has also announced that commentators Taz and Excalibur will be hosting a live post-show recap following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

It is believed that Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho will once again be on commentary for this week’s show, although Jim Ross has been confirmed to call the main event world title match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager.