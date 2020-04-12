Block B Revealed For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

After revealing the competitors in Block A earlier this afternoon, WWE has now officially confirmed the remaining four Superstars who will compete in Block B to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

WWE is looking to crown an interim champion with an 8-man, round robin tournament while current title-holder Jordan Devlin remains stranded in Europe due to international travel bans stemming from COVID-19.

As previously reported, the four names competing in Block A are Tony Nese, KUSHIDA, Drake Maverick and newcomer Jake Atlas. Block B will feature Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

For those unfamiliar with round robin rules, the Superstars within each block will face off against each other over the coming weeks. The individual with the best record from each block will then advance to face each other in the tournament finals to determine the new interim champion.