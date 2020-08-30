Blockbuster Women’s Title Match To Headline 9/12 Warrior Wrestling ‘Stadium Series’ Debut, Full Match Card

Following the success of Warrior Wrestling’s first ever socially distanced outdoor event earlier this month, the Windy City promotion returns for three straight weeks of action this September!

The three-part Stadium Series begins Saturday, September 12 featuring a blockbuster women’s title match in the main event! For the first time since March the incomparable Tessa Blanchard returns to the ring to defend the Warrior title against Chicago’s own Kylie Rae!

Also scheduled is another huge six-man tag team match from The Rascalz, the NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in action against Kimber Lee, former X-Division Champion Chris Bey, the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela, Brian Cage, Alex Shelley, the Warrior debut of Kevin Ku and so much more!

The signature VIP Fan Fest, a cornerstone of the Warrior Wrestling promotion, will return using the proper social distancing regulations put in place at their last event. For tickets and more information, visit WarriorWrestling.net.

We are also extremely excited that for the first time ever, Warrior will feature a 30-minute pre-show streaming live and free, brought to you by… well, us!

ProWrestling.com will be the presenting sponsors for the debut Warrior Pre-Show, produced from top to bottom by me (PW Managing Editor Mike Killam) and a small team of wonderfully talented individuals. More information on that coming soon!

Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series: Part I

September 12, 2020

Chicago Heights, IL

Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title Match

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Kylie Rae

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Rascalz vs. Chris Bey, Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver

Joey Janela vs. Warhorse

Kimber Lee vs. Thunder Rosa

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Brian Cage vs. Alex Shelley

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Kevin Ku

Isaias Velasquez vs. Daga

Dan The Dad vs. Elayna Black