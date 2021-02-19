For those curious, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas is still under contract with the company and is cleared for in-ring competition, despite not having wrestling a match since a house show in November 2019.

Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dallas is no longer even brought in for television tapings. There are Superstars that are not featured each week that still travel for television tapings in case they are needed to fill a roll, compete on WWE Main Event, etc.

Dallas is reportedly living on a farm with fellow WWE star Liv Morgan and the two are apparently preparing to start a real estate company, as he prepares to transition for life after the wrestling business.

Dallas, the son of “IRS” Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan, originally got his start in FCW and was a part of the original team when the WWE NXT brand was created. He was the third ever NXT Champion, holding the title for 280 days, and is also a former Raw Tag Team Champion.