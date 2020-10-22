Bobby Fish Believes Kyle O’Reilly Is Going To “Astonish People”

Bobby Fish recently spoke about his fellow Undisputed Era member Kyle O’Reilly and what he is capable of as a talent.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Fish discussed how both he and O’Reilly blend MMA into their wrestling style and how difficult that actually is to do.

“Our styles are different, but there is a common thread between what we both do,” Fish said. “There is a discipline to pro wrestling and martial arts, and there is no substitute for repetition. MMA has a strong influence on pro wrestling these days, but if you’re going to do that, you can’t fake it. You need to know your stuff. We’ve been sharpening that sword over two continents in multiple companies. A culmination of that was Kyle’s TakeOver match with Finn Balor. Kyle blends the two worlds, and that’s also what keeps my flame burning.”

When speaking about Kyle specifically, Fish went on to state that he is his favorite wrestler who will astonish people with what he can do.