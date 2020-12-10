Bobby Fish Undergoes Surgery Following WarGames, Dakota Kai Out Of Action?

There were some casualties of war following NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

In a video package that aired on this week’s WWE NXT, it was revealed that Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish had to go under the knife to reattach his triceps. There’s no word yet on a timetable for his return.

Additionally, Dakota Kai noted in the same video that she will be out for a while following an apparent neck injury suffered when she took an Eclipse from Ember Moon onto a chair. It’ll be interesting to see if Kai realigns with Raquel Gonzalez upon her return.

As previously noted, Candice LeRae suffered a broken arm during the women’s WarGames match. Despite the injury, it looks like she will still appear on NXT regularly until she is cleared.

