Bobby Lashley Admits He’s Glad It Took Him So Long To Become WWE Champion

It was a long journey to get to the WWE Championship for Bobby Lashley, but he’s admitted that he is actually pleased it took so long.

Lashley captured the title on the March 1 episode of WWE Raw, defeating The Miz to earn it. However, it was a long process, with Lashley first debuting in WWE back in 2005. His original run with WWE lasted until 2008, and it wasn’t until 2018 that he returned to the company, after spending a decade away working in MMA and for IMPACT Wrestling.

Lashley admitted on the Justin Kinner Show that he’s glad it took him so long, claiming he told Vince McMahon the exact same thing.