Bobby Lashley Attacks Ninjas, New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On Raw

R-Truth was scheduled to defend his WWE 24/7 Championship against Akira Tozawa this evening on Monday Night Raw, but thanks to an unexpected attack and a pack of ninjas, that match never officially happened.

A pissed off Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP rushed the ring, laying waste to all of the masked ninjas and putting an absolute beating on R-Truth. After the two left the ring, Tozawa returned and pinned the unconscious champion to win the 24/7 title.