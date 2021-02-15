Bobby Lashley Believes Keith Lee Needs “A Little Hurt Business” In His Life

Bobby Lashley believes that his current rival, Keith Lee should be part of The Hurt Business in the future.

The Limitless One has thrived on the main roster so far, and he is currently the number one contender for the United States Championship, with he and Riddle, set to challenge Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

But when Lashley spoke with TV Insider, he admitted that Keith Lee is the type of person who could be part of The Hurt Business.

“Now that you say that, I kind of do. When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others.”

Recently, the group has had quite a lot of tension, but Lashley confirmed there is no chance they will break up.