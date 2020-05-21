Bobby Lashley Confident That He Will Eventually Wrestle Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley has been back at his most dominant best since WrestleMania 36 and it has earned him a WWE Championship at WWE Backlash where he will go one on one with Drew McIntyre.

However, even though fans are certainly excited about seeing Bobby and Drew compete against each other, the dream match for the All-Mighty is to face Brock Lesnar. The match between the two former MMA stars is something that everyone has wanted for a long time and during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Lashley admitted he’s confident of that match happening.

The All Mighty said: “I don’t know what the situation is. I don’t know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don’t want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right. “Of course, I want the Brock match. I’m not erasing that. But I think both of those matches are great matches. I think eventually the dots will be connected and I think right now with the right people in the right places, I think a lot of really big things could be happening.”