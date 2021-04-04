Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre Matches Announced For WWE Raw Go-Home Show

WWE has announced two matches for the go-home edition of Monday Night Raw on April 5.

Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with King Baron Corbin after the Friday Night Smackdown star randomly showed up this past week to capitalize on The Hurt Business’ hit. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has offered anyone a WrestleMania world title match if they can “take out” number one contender McIntyre before the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lashley will also be in action, as he takes on former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander. Last week WWE made the generally loathed decision to break up the group with the champ kicking Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to the curb after a recent string of losses and disappointments.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw this week at 8:00 PM ET.